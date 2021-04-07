Is the Fed hiding something? Why weekly money supply data just got discontinued – Steve Hanke – Source – Kitco News (04/07/2021)

The Federal Reserve recently discontinued updating the M1 and M2 weekly money supply series and is instead updating the series monthly. Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics of Johns Hopkins University, said that this change reflects a change in attitude from the world’s largest central bank on the importance of looking at money supply.
