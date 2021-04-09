Interview: Gold’s Technicals & Fundamentals – Jordan Roy-Byrne (04/09/2021)

The Daily Gold’s Jordan Roy-Byrne joins us today to discuss the latest moves in the yellow metal and the miners. Things are improving, but we need to see just a bit more price action to perhaps begin a new trend. Jordan and Trevor also share some fundamental reasons why gold is looking good in the mid to long term.

https://www.podbean.com/ew/dir-ccxde-db931e9

