Interview: Gold’s Technicals & Fundamentals – Jordan Roy-Byrne (04/09/2021)

The Daily Gold’s Jordan Roy-Byrne joins us today to discuss the latest moves in the yellow metal and the miners. Things are improving, but we need to see just a bit more price action to perhaps begin a new trend. Jordan and Trevor also share some fundamental reasons why gold is looking good in the mid to long term.
Related Posts
-
With Yesterday’s Gold Close Above $1750 These Two Mining Stocks Are A Go – Mike Swanson (04/09/2021)
-
88 Years Ago, FDR Banned Gold. Will a Bitcoin Ban Be Next? – Tho Bishop (04/09/2021)
-
A Stock Trading Plan Is Paying Off – Update On My Robinhood Account – Mike Swanson (04/08/2021)
-
Corn Prices Are Going Crazy And Pig Prices Are Flying! – Mike Swanson (04/08/2021)