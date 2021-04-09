With Yesterday’s Gold Close Above $1750 These Two Mining Stocks Are A Go – Mike Swanson (04/09/2021)

Yesterday, gold closed above $1750 to clear its March high resistance level. It’s now starting a new uptrend and the leading mining are now a go. Here are two stocks that I own.

Silver miner CDE is still trading in a triangle range with resistance at $10.00 and support at $9.00. Eve though it went up 4.93% yesterday it hasn’t broken out yet so I think can still be bought here. Another stock I own is Pacific Ridge Exploration.

I made Pacific Ridge Exploration my top stock pick of the month on Monday. For my first detailed post on it go here.

Yesterday I did a quick video update on the metals market and my ten position Robinhood Account in the final quarter hour of the trading day.

If you are new to my methods grab my book Strategic Stock Trading to learn more.

Also if you don’t have a trading account if you use this link to open one with Robinhood you’ll get a share of free stock.

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Pacific Ridge Exploration. Because Pacific Ridge Exploration is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this first post on the stock (04/04/2021). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Sonoro Gold Corp. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $16,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (4/04/2021). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.