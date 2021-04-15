Global Crises and Systems Thinking w/ Dr. Nafeez Ahmed – Source – Parallax Views (04/15/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, multiple global crises currently appear to be at play in the opening decades of the 21st century. Fake news and disinformation. Terrorism and radicalization. Unregulated capitalism and the dark money-fueled corruption of politics. The COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of future pandemics. And, of course, the looming threat of potentially catastrophic forms of climate change.

Dr. Nafeez Ahmed, Special Investigations Reporter for Byline Times, author of A User’s Guide to the Crisis of Civilization, and co-producer/writer of the documentary The Crisis of Civilization, joins us on this edition of Parallax Views to unpack these various crises and how we may be better able to approach them through the lens of systems theory. We also discuss global disinformation networks, COVID-19, peak oil theory, Koch money, identity politics, woke vs. anti-woke culture wars, post-capitalism, 9/11 and the War on Terror, Syria and the material basis of revolutions, far-right radicalization, ISIS, and much, much, more.

Source: Global Crises and Systems Thinking w/ Dr. Nafeez Ahmed