Gareth Porter on Staying in Afghanistan, the Iran Deal and Getting Shut Out of Vietnam – Source – Scott Horton Show (04/21/2021)

Scott Horton talks to Gareth Porter about a range of U.S. foreign policy issues, beginning with the Biden administration’s announcement that it will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11. “To some extent, this is good news, but it obscures what the headline should be—that Biden has decided to break the Trump administration-brokered peace deal to leave by May 1 of this year. Since the Taliban have promised to start fighting again if that deadline is not met, staying another six months could seriously complicate things. Porter also brings us up to speed on America’s relations with Iran, Vietnam and China,” writes Horton.

