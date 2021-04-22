Afghanistan and America’s “Forever Wars” w/ Danny Sjursen – Source – Parallax Views (04/22/2021)

April 19, 2021

On this edition of Parallax Views, it was announced earlier this week that the May deadline for U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan has been changed. President Joe Biden has announced that the troops will be withdrawn by September 11th, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Maj. Danny Sjursen, the “Skeptical Vet” of the Fortress on a Hill podcast and the Eisenhower Media Network and author of Patriotic Dissent, served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. Since that time he has become a voice against imperialism that supports antiwar sentiments. He joins us on this edition of Parallax Views to discuss the war in Afghanistan and Joe Biden’s announcement regarding the new withdrawal date.