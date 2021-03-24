What China’s re-electrification boom means for copper – Gianni Kovacevic – Source – Kitco News (03/24/2021)

The last time copper and base metals sustained a multi-year bull rally was in the early 2000s during a period of rapid Chinese industrialization. China is still the world’s top consumer of copper and base metals, and the country is about to experience a boom similar to what they had in the early 2000s, only with the “electrification” movement, said Gianni Kovacevic, CEO of CopperBank.
