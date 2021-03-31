Updated Silver Outlook for 2021 & Beyond – Jordan Roy-Byrne (03/31/2021)

The near-term outlook for Silver is bearish as it could test $21-$22. However, this would be inline with past corrections in a bull market. Potential targets for the end of this bullish cycle include $50, $60 and $90.
Related Posts
-
Margin Maniacs Are Now A Stock Market Problem – Mike Swanson (03/31/2021)
-
Bill Fleckenstein Interview – Source – Wall Street Silver (03/31/2021)
-
Sonoro Gold (OTCMKTS: SMOFF) Set For Next Step Forward – Mike Swanson (03/30/2021)
-
Higher taxes, interest rates are inevitable; ‘Things will get crazy’ – Gareth Soloway – Source – Kitco News (03/30/2021)