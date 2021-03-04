Stock Market Live Trading With David Skarica: Jerome Powell Talks Doesn’t Help Stock Market Today – Mike Swanson (03/03/2021)

I plan on going live with David Skarica of www.addictedtoprofits.net at 2PM EST to talk about the markets in a live trading session.

Two days ago I got a sell signal on the S&P 500 and today if the Nasdaq finishes below 13000 I will get a second sell signal on the markets. David Skarica has seen signs of bubble danger in the markets and has been warning about it for the past several weeks. I wanted to get his take on today’s events in light of Jerome Powell’s speech which failed to promise Fed action to jam stocks up anytime soon to get his take on what is next. There are some pockets of strength in markets as old winners are getting hit hard.

-Mike