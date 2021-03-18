Point of Reckoning: The Fight for Racial Justice at Duke University w/ Theodore D. Segal – Source – Parallax Views (03/18/2021)

If you appreciate Parallax Views and the work of J.G. Michael please consider supporting the show through Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/parallaxviews

On this edition of Parallax Views, we explore the history of racial justice struggles at Duke University. Much has been made of Duke alums Richard Spencer, a founding purveyor of the alt right, and Stephen Miller, a former advisor for President Donald Trump, but Duke’s relationship with race and racism is a longstanding one. In fact, Duke was the cite of protests in the Civil Rights era culminating in the takeover of the Allan Building by black students of Duke’s Afro American Society. Theodore Segal, lawyer and member of the board of directors for the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, joins us to discuss the stories history of racial integration, racism and segregation, and the fight for racial justice at this well-known Southern university out of North Carolina. Ted’s new book on the subject is Point of Reckoning: The Fight for Racial Justice at Duke University. Among the topics discussed are the experiences of the first black students at Duke University, the Afro American Society, the “Silent Vigil” after the death of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the 1969 takeover of the Allen Building along with much, much more!

Source: Point of Reckoning: The Fight for Racial Justice at Duke University w/ Theodore D. Segal