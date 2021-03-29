In this video update I go over the ten stocks that I own in my Robinhood Account and their technical analysis charts. By doing this I also touch on what is happening in the stock market now with a market churning and money shifting around and even coming out of some of the most popular stocks that people own. I also note that the outlook is getting better for gold and silver as three key mining stocks in this account are in a potential pivot blast-off position.

