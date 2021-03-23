Interview: Tommy’s Podcast: Why The Vietnam War (Nation Building & Nuclear Bombs) – Mike Swanson (03/22/2021)

Last week I was interviewed on Thomas Carrigan’s Podcast about my new book Why The Vietnam War?

This was a fun talk we had. Someone just wrote this review of the book on Amazon:

“I was commissioned an US Army Second in 1964 and received a medical retirement in 1979. During that period I never really understood the reason we were fighting in Vietnam we were were simply and repeatedly told “… to stop the spread of Communism through-out the world…”. Your book clarified why we were fighting and in-part why we lost.



Looking forward to the sequel and hope it will address the period after 1961 to the present !”

To grab the book go here.

-Mike