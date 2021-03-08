Critiquing Joe Biden w/ Branko Marcetic – Source – Parallax Views (03/08/2021)

If you appreciate Parallax Views and the work of J.G. Michael please consider supporting the show through Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/parallaxviews

On this edition of Parallax Views, what should we know about the newly elected President of the United States, Joe Biden? How has he operated in the past as a politician? What special interests may seek to influence his administration? What is his relationship to organized labor? What should progressives expect from him?

Branko Marcetic, a staff writer for Jacobin magazine and author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden, joins us for the hour to tackle these questions and many others. We discuss:

– the Biden administration and the Wall Street investment firm Blackrock

– Biden, the military-industrial complex, and the foreign policy think tank the Center for a New American Security

– the “America is back” and “return to normal” rhetoric of Bidenism

– can Biden be pressured by the Left (or, for that matter, the Right)?

– Biden and neoliberalism

– Biden and the AFL-CIO

– Answering the question of whether Biden should be criticized from the Left or if that would only empower Trumpism

– Biden’s Presidency so far and his early Executive Orders

– Biden and the Amazon Union vote

– Biden and the suburban middle class; Reagan Democrats

– And much, much more!

