Bill Fleckenstein Interview – Source – Wall Street Silver (03/31/2021)

The legendary investor Bill Fleckenstein talks about manipulation, or lack thereof in the Silver market. He draws upon his decades of experience as an investor in the silver markets, as well as his former role on the board of Pan American Silver (PAAS) in this interesting discussion with Wall Street Silver. We talk macro, Federal Reserve policies, and of course, SILVER.
