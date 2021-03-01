Biden’s Far East Policy, U.S.-Korea Relations, and the Defense Industry w/ Tim Shorrock – Source – Parallax Views (03/01/2021)

If you appreciate Parallax Views and the work of J.G. Michael please consider supporting the show through Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/parallaxviews

On this edition of Parallax Views, can there ever be peace on the Korean Peninsula? Tim Shorrock, an investigative journalist of high repute for The Nation, hopes so. But there are many obstacles and they are not necessariy simply to be laid at the feet of North Korea. In fact, there is a long history of tensions between the U.S. and North Korea and, in many cases Shorrock argues, North Korea is justified in its distrust of D.C. Shorrock joins us on this edition of the program to outline the history of those tensions and discuss his new article in The Nation entitled “Biden Is Adopting a Militaristic Approach to the Far East”. In this regard we discuss the history of Kurt Campbell President Joe Biden’s newly appointed director “Indo-Pacific Affairs” at the National Security Council. Campbell, Shorrock says, “a career diplomat and business lobbyist steeped in the traditional Cold War posture toward Asia.” Shorrock and I also discuss the defense industry’s role in the hawkish approach of U.S. foreign policy towards North Korea and China, the Center of a New American Security, George W. Bush and the neocons, and much, much more.

