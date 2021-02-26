Will yield surge get out of control? Stock markets hate higher rates – Danielle DiMartino Booth – Source – Kitco News (02/26/2021)

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield briefly surged above 1.6% on Thursday. Until the Federal Reserve declares an intervention to bring down the long-end of the curve, equities markets could see continued “nervousness” said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence.



