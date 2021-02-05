Weaponizing Anthropology + the CIA & Publishing w/ David H. Price – Source – Parallax Views (02/05/2021)

If you appreciate Parallax Views and the work of J.G. Michael please consider supporting the show through Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/parallaxviews

On this edition of Parallax Views, David H. Price is a scholar who has been studying aspects of the National Security State from the Cold War onward. In particular, he has written a great deal about the weaponizing of academic anthropology during the Cold War by the National Security establishment in America. His two books, Weaponizing Anthropology and Cold War Anthropology, cover the matters in-depth. Recently he also penned an article for Counterpunch entitled The CIA Book Publishing Operations: Fragments of Sol Chaneles’ Lost Manuscript detailing the CIA’s involvement in book publishing during the Cold War (ie: the CIA’s promotion of the book Doctor Zhiavago, the Ramparts investigation into the issue of CIA and the publishing world, and more). David Price joins us on this edition of the program to discuss both the weaponization of anthropology and his recent research into the CIA’s involvement in the publishing industry as well as giving listeners an idea of how to file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and engage in quality research. We also touch on topics like MKULTRA, Don Delillo’s observations about the CIA, Cold War liberals in the National Security State apparatus, and much, much more!

NOTE FROM THE HOST: Late in the interview I mistakenly refer to William Casey as “Wild” Bill Casey when I was meaning to refer to OSS’s “Wild” Bill Donovan.

Source: Weaponizing Anthropology + the CIA & Publishing w/ David H. Price