Watch Live: Robinhood, Reddit CEOs grilled by US lawmakers over GameStop frenzy – Source – Global News (02/18/2021)

Hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit, and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty (or DFV on Reddit) will face questioning Thursday from U.S. lawmakers over the rally in shares of GameStop Corp, in a saga that roiled Wall Street in January.

Some of Wall Street’s most powerful players, including billionaire Republican mega-donor and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, will make rare public statements about their business practices during the Congressional hearing on how Reddit users trading on retail platforms banded together to squeeze hedge funds that had bet against shares of the video game retailer and other companies. With Wall Street critic Representative Maxine Waters at the helm and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives on the 54-member panel, the hearing promises to be fiery, with tough questions for Tenev, Griffin, and Plotkin in particular.