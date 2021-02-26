Video: Bitcoin is Not Hurting Gold – Jordan Roy-Byrne (02/26/2021)

Bitcoin is not hurting Gold because Gold has performed as expected. It has performed inline with its fundamentals and the direction of real yields (ex 4-6 weeks recently). Bitcoin is a combination of a currency and technology stock.
