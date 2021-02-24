The Defamation Lawyer Taking on Big Tech Giants Like Facebook and Twitter w/ Paul Tweed – Source – Parallax Views (02/24/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, much has been made, on both the the political right and left, of the power big tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Twitter wield in our lives. Dublin-based lawyer Paul Tweed, known as “The Doyen of Defamation”, joins us to discuss how he is taking on these big tech giants directly and why he views Facebook and Twitter as publisher rather than mere platforms. Tweed is rather well-known and a high-profile lawyer. He’s represented Liam Neeson (more on that in the conversation!), Brittney Spears, “J-Lo” Jennifer Lopez, and many others. In this conversation we discuss big tech giants dodging taxes, the dangers of print media’s decline, big tech as worse than George Orwell’s 1984, censorship, fake news and misinformation, why Tweed considers Facebook and Twitter publishers instead of platforms, Facebook attempting to be its own judge and jury (it’s own supercourt?), regulating websites like Facebook and Twitter, online revenge porn, Facebook and Twitter as creating a “Frankenstein’s monster”, social media sucking money out of investigative journalism, antitrust legislation, and much, much more.

Source: The Defamation Lawyer Taking on Big Tech Giants Like Facebook and Twitter w/ Paul Tweed