Stock Trading 101 – The Optimal Trading Tactics Are Determined By The Market Cycle You Are In – Mike Swanson

This is video three in my series titled Stock Trading 101, designed to help you jump start your investing and trading in the stock market. In this video I talked about different market cycles. Different types of trading and investing tactics work best depending on what market cycle you are in. There are times when speculators and short-term traders win and other times when it is simply best to be a buy and hold type of investor. The good news is that it isn’t hard to figure out what cycle a market is in and there are multiple markets and many individual stocks sectors you can choose from in order to trade or invest the way you like the best.

