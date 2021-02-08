“Stock Market: Nice Breadth Reset!” – Source – Marketviews.tv (02/08/2021)

Mr. Arbeter discusses the recent “breadth-reset” and its bullish implications for stocks going forward. In addition, he discusses the technical picture of the U.S. Dollar, and gold.
