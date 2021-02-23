Sonoro Gold Corp. Reports Positive Drill Results On Cerro Caliche Gold Project – Mike Swanson (02/23/2021)

Sonoro Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: SMOFF)(TSXV: SGO) has reported positive drill results on its Cerro Caliche Gold Project, putting the company on track to executive its 2021 operations plan.

The results came after an analysis of 24 exploration drill hits. They include the follow per a company press release:

• Significant increase of strike length at the Buena Suerte gold mineralized zone to 900 meters.

• High-grade intercepts at the newly identified southern extension at Buena Suerte including SCR‑159 which intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 6.839 g/t Au.

• Continuous mineralization confirmed at the two kilometers long El Rincón – Veta de Oro – Abejas vein and stockwork gold mineralized zone.

• Identification of the new Bellotoso gold mineralized zone with an initial strike length of 1.2 kilometers.

Here is the property map:

These drills results show the potential to bring an eventual upgrade to the value of the property. It has exceptional potential as it is demonstrable a sizable gold zone that has also produced good grades which are contained within a much larger envelope of lower grade mineralization i.e. the cited 48.8 meters averaging 0.372 g/t Au. It should be kept in mind that in the company’s original 43-101 technical report the cut off is 0.25 g/t Au. Knowing this it does not take too many intercepts similar to the SCD-043 hole of 3 meters averaging 1.454 g/t Au to make the zone a substantial contributor to the Cerro Caliche’s resource growth.

The news came out last week and the stock has not yet priced it in as the gold market was fading a bit. I own the stock. For more info on it see the post I did on it in early January and this company webcast presentation below.

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. Because it is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post. Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., and was compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Sonoro Gold Corp. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $10,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (1/04/2020). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.