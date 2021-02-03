Silver Crisis Shortage Is Real Risk, Prices To Double, Jeff Clark Drops Three Bold Calls – Source – Stansberry Research (02/03/2021)

Jeff Clark of GoldSilver.com joins our Daniela Cambone to talk about the red hot silver market. Clark explains that when re-openings pick up steam, consumer spending will rise. “The 7 billion people who are locked down will increase spending and push on CPI,” which he says will in turn drive silver prices higher.

Clark reveals three bold calls, including the doubling of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and current silver prices. He also shares the most popular silver products and how the shortage is becoming a real problem. “There is a real issue and risk; at some point, silver may be reserved for government and high net worth individuals,” he reveals. On Monday, silver had soared to an eight-year high, trading over $30 an ounce.