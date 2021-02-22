Short-Seller Marc Cohodes Fears for the Future, Systemic Risks Post GameStop – Source – Stansberry Research (02/22/2021)

Marc Cohodes of Alder Lane Farm has made a living putting bad people behind bars. In this interview with our Daniela Cambone, he speaks candidly about the true culprits behind the GameStop saga.

“The stock market is not a game, it’s a serious thing for serious people,” Cohodes says. The famed short-seller explains that hedge funds like Point72 and Melvin Capital are creating significant systemic risk for all market participants. Following the congressional hearings that wrapped on Thursday, Cohodes addresses why the reckless use of leverage needs to be constrained by regulators.