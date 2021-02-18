Q Appropriating Conspiracy Culture With John Gold & Robbie Martin – Source – The Ochelli Effect (02/18/2021)

February 15 2014 was the first night The Ochelli Effect went LIVE. Chuck went LIVE again with two great guests. Jon Gold and Robbie Martin discussed the problematic media soup that has become a one-stop meal for conspiracy hunger.

Asking questions is now a sign that you are a dangerous conspiracy theorist. With great focus on poorly informed people like Margerie Taylor Green, the job of undermining much-needed challenges to official narratives has become more difficult by design.

Jon and Robbie also discussed the events of January 6 2021 in Washington D.C.

Is there a difference between the strategic ridicule used to discredit Warren Commission critics, 9-11 Truthers, and those who dare question COVID19, juxtaposed with The Q-traded?

Is political theater a psy-op of more elaborate elements than it was a few years ago? As much as things seem to change, they remain all too familiar,” writes Chuck Ochelli.