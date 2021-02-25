Munger on SPACs: Wall Street ‘will sell sh*t as long as sh*t can be sold’ – Source – Yahoo Finance (02/25/2021)

Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting about his thoughts on SPACs.
Related Posts
-
Shares of NoHo, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DRNK) Up Again Gaining Attention On Sibannac Deal – Tim Bellamy (02/25/2021)
-
Can Senseonics Holdings Stock Go Higher With WallStreetBets Buyers Or Is It Too Late? – Tim Bellamy (02/25/2021)
-
A Short-Term Bond Oversold Bounce Can Help The Stock Market For Now – Mike Swanson (02/25/2021)
-
Bonds And Stimulus Are Driving Big Sector Trends And Shifting Capital – Chris Vermeulen (02/25/2021)