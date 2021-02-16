Live Trading Session With David Skarica: Why Did Gold Falter On Rising Bond Yields While Most Stocks Went Up? – Mike Swanson (02/16/2021)

In this live trading session I am going to talk with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net about today’s stock market action. We are seeing more gains in commodities and shipping stocks have really taken off today in a “reflation trade” as oil prices popped on the open to help push energy stocks higher. Meanwhile bond yields are rising to cause stories about it to finally appear in mainstream media sites like Axios.com. Gold took a hit on the open partly as a result. What does Dave think about today’s stoc market news?

We plan to go live at 3:00 PM EST. Recording will be available on this page when the session is over.

-Mike