David H. Smith: The Financial System Starting to Crack – Source – Palisades Radio (02/24/2021)

Tom welcomes David H. Smith, Senior Analyst for The Morgan Report, back to the show. David discusses the relationship between platinum and palladium and why the prices between them are currently inverted. Platinum being quite rare, is usually more expensive than both gold and palladium. This trend seems to be in the process of returning to normal.
