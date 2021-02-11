Achieving a Sane U.S.-China Policy and Avoiding a New Cold War w/ Michael Klare – Source – Parallax Views (02/11/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, the Committee for a SANE U.S.-China Policy was recently formed by Michael Klare, Senior Visiting Fellow at the Arms Control Association, and Joseph Gerson, a long-time peace organizer whose work stretches back to the days of the Vietnam War, over their concerns that the hawkish Washington D.C. consensus on U.S. foreign policy towards China has birthed a dangerous New Cold War that could, through one false move by either side, turn hot. Klare joins us on this edition of the program to describe this new organization’s goals and how the U.S. could take a different approach to China. Among the topics we cover:

– The fear permeating Washington, D.C. over the rise of China as a rival superpower to the United States

– The military-industrial complex that benefits from a New Cold War between China and the U.S. In this regards we discuss military spending, the Pentagon, and defense contractors

– The problems on both the U.S. and China sides of this New Cold War. Tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan

– The frightening potential for a World War

– The challenges and potentials for the U.S. of China’s rise and the alternative approaches that can be taken to dealing with China’s rise rather than aggression and provocation- Can we achieve a co-existence?

– The need to address the climate change crisis globally and how China and the U.S. may have to cooperate on this matter

– The relationship between the U.S. and China as a clash of two nationalisms backed by militarism

– Greater dialogue between the U.S. and China as a possible way forward in U.S.

-China relations; discussing other forms of conflict resolutions that are mutually beneficial to the U.S., China, and the world

– Policy Papers — Committee for a SANE U.S.-China Policy by Michael Klare- Track 2 and Track 1.5 diplomacy- And much, much more!

Source: Achieving a Sane U.S.-China Policy and Avoiding a New Cold War w/ Michael Klare