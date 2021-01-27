Video: When Will Gold & Gold Stocks Bottom – Source – The Daily Source (01/27/2021)

In this video we take a look at the big picture outlook in Gold, which is building the handle part of the super bullish cup and handle pattern. We also examine the key downside levels for Gold as well as gold stocks.
Related Posts
-
With The Fed To Keep Rates Near Zero REIT’s Are Poised To Rally in 2021 – Mike Swanson (01/27/2021)
-
VIX and Defensive Sectors React To Perceived Trend Weakness – Chris Vermeulen (01/27/2021)
-
Peter Schiff: Bitcoin still going to ‘collapse’; ‘death spiral’ of inflation coming – Source – Kitco News (01/27/2021)
-
Is Gold Money? – Robert Blumen (01/26/2021)