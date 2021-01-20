“U.S. Equity Markets: Short-Term Vulnerable!” – Source – Marketviews.tv (01/19/2021)

Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SP500, which suggest that in the short-term it is vulnerable to a swift pullback, but longer term, the balance of technical evidence is on the bull’s side. She also discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators regarding Gold, Health Care (XLV), Genomic Revolution (ARKG) ETF, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS), Natera (NTRA), and Repligen (RGEN).