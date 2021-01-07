On Monday the first day of trading for 2021 began with a big surge in the price of gold, silver, and mining stocks. That followed with a rally in energy stocks that carried over into Wednesday, however the price of gold dipped back down.

What is going on with it?

I talked about that question with Jordan Roy-Byrne and his outlook for the precious metals complex in 2021 in this interview.



You can get more from Jordan at www.thedailygold.com.

As I told Jordan, I believe January is a prime time to buy new small cap mining stocks, such as my top stock pick for this month. Get the details in my post here.

If you are new to this website and want to learn more about stock trading and investing get my book Strategic Stock Trading.

-Mike