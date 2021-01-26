Putin calls protests demanding Navalny’s release dangerous as Moscow residents condemn arrests – Source – Global News (01/25/2021)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called weekend protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dangerous, adding that no one should use illegal actions “to reach their ambitious goals and objectives, especially in the field of politics.” Moscow residents also on Monday condemned the detentions of thousands of protesters. Police made more than 3,000 arrests Saturday and used force to break up rallies across Russia after tens of thousands of people ignored extreme cold and police warnings. Navalny had called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend as he returned to Russia from Germany. It was the first he returned since being poisoned with a nerve agent he says was slipped to him by state security agents in August.