Ochelli Effect: Star Trek Blazing Rattles Continued – Mike Swanson (01/22/2021)

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Mike and Chuck discussed the strange new worlds they saw as children while watching Star Trek on TV. How crazy is the Epoch Times? Is the red scare 2.0 going to be the go-to strategy of the new Trump party or just the tired reboot of the GOP?”

“Can we whip ourselves into any greater stupidity than we already have? Are the Pro-Trump alternative facts and reality media just the beginning of the American madness? Are The Crazies still trusting the plan? Will Trump actually bring the new Know-Nothing Party into existence?”

“In the second hour, Pearse Redmond gets into what will come next in the greater diplomatic strangeness facing the Biden administration. Is everyone mentally ill to one degree or another?”

To listen to this MP3 file click here.