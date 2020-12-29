U.S. holiday retail sales rose 3% as online shopping boomed this holiday season, according to Mastercard’s latest report. Mark A. Cohen, Columbia University Director of Retail Studies joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the biggest winners and losers in retail this holiday season and discuss the outlook for retailers in 2021.
