Real Vision’s brand new ‘Jim Grant Series’ kicks off with a rare opportunity to meet Alan Fournier, the founder of multi-billion-dollar hedge fund Pennant Capital. Alan reveals the story behind his ultra successful trades around the financial crisis and the blind spots institutional investors have with volatility, as well as the invaluable lessons he learned from David Tepper. Filmed November 15th, 2017 in New York.
