ommodities, including gold, have been seeing initial signs of a long-term bull supercycle, said Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University.
Related Posts
-
2021 credit market outlook from Invesco Head of US Investment Grade for Fixed Income – Source – Yahoo Finance (12/31/2020)
-
The Most Hopeful Scenario for 2021 – Charles Hugh Smith (12/31/2020)
-
The Three Factors That Will Define The S&P 500 In 2021 – Mike Swanson (12/30/2020)
-
Lessons Learned: 2008 Financial Crisis and Volatility (w/ Jim Grant and Alan Fournier) – Source – RealVision (12/30/2020)