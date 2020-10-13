Lining up on the charts is what I call The Golden Triangle Pattern. It is lining up to complete within weeks – maybe even this week – and when it does we will see the start of a big rally in the price of silver and the price of gold. Now is the time to seriously think of gold and silver as investments. The top mining stocks will of course go up even more. I give an update on this pattern in this video, although first talked about this pattern two weeks ago in a post you can find here.

Now I mention a few stocks in this video, but I believe my top stock pick for this month will go up more, because it is a new small cap silver mining stock. You can find out about it by going here.

Also if you want to learn more about my trading methods grab my book Strategic Stock Trading, because Amazon is running a time limited deep discount special today. Grab it here.

-Mike