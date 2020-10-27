Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which suggest that although in the short-term the SPY looks poised for a break-out, for the intermediate-term -“technically” it still looks vulnerable. She also discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators regarding Gold, and the Consumer Discretionary sector (XLY) as well as, DecisionPoint.com’s “Diamond of the Week” Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU), and Revolve Group Inc (RVLV).
