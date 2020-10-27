This has been a rough morning trading day for the US stock market as the DOW fell over 600 points after the market open. Worries about the election and growing virus cases are hurting sentiment. However, one bright spot are shares of Visium Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: VISM), which are up over 84% so far today. The stock has simply soared in the past week to get the attention of small cap traders. Take a look at the chart.

VISM is a small cap stock with a market cap around $8 million US dollars. Today it is one of the top traded stocks on the US OTC exchange in terms of volume and the number of actual individual trades being executed. Visium Technologies Inc. is a cybersecurity company developing a product it calls Cybergraph®. In an April press release it explained that this “real-time security visualization engine allows users to quickly and intelligently proceed from information, to insight, to action. Cygraph® is a system for improving network security posture maintaining situational awareness in the face of cyberattacks, and focusing on protection of business-critical assets.”

Today on Twitter traders are noticing the stock.

$VISM For those football fans that have seen that Texans QB Deshaun Watson commercial where he is escaping those tackles you see who they talk about at the end? Here’s a hint. pic.twitter.com/8iDaBXhLMA — robert galloway (@gway0524) October 26, 2020

$vism I feel like 200% will happen today. I don’t know if I want to sell for a few days, looks like this will be fun to watch this week. — Walter White (@WalterW79724286) October 26, 2020

$VISM– if you’re not in this is a good price pic.twitter.com/lYaxCWubQg — ScalpIt (@nxtplse) October 26, 2020

