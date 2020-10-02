In this week’s HoweStreet.com Radio podcast, Chris speaks with Jim Goddard about stock markets testing resistance, bullish sentiment, and how investors keep buying the high flying tech, discretionary stocks, and biotechs, while ignoring economic sectors like energy, financials, airlines, hotels, and casinos which give us a truer picture of the overall economic outlook. The CME is widening their circuit breakers, and brokers are tightening up their margin requirements. It seems while investors are bullish, the institutional side is preparing for a volatility spike and lower prices looking forward from here.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

GET CHRIS’S ACTIVE ETF SWING TRADE SIGNALS AND PASSIVE LONG-TERM ETF INVESTING SIGNALS HERE