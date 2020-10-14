In this interview with Daniela Cambone, seasoned trader and market watcher Vince Lanci, President of Echobay Partners, details gold price patterns he has tracked for years. Lanci explains how he is forecasting gold to put in its lows for the year by Thanksgiving. “Don’t panic about the recent gold price volatility,” says Lanci, explaining its all about seasonality.
