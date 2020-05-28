On this Memorial Day I talked with Carmine Savastano of www.tpaak.com on the current trends on the virus stats and about the people tracking apps that Apple/Google have started to deploy with a few states now using them.

To grab Carmine’s book Human Time Bomb go here:

Links talked about in podcast:

Virus emails:

https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/6879-2020-covid-19-red-dawn-rising/66f590d5cd41e11bea0f/optimized/full.pdf#page=1

CDC list of virus stat forecast studies:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/forecasting-us.html

UK Imperial College – showing state by state estimates of % of people who have gotten virus so far… nationally in US around 4.5%..

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/mrc-gida/2020-05-21-COVID19-Report-23.pdf

-Mike