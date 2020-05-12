As far as the stock market goes the Bollinger Bands are squeezing still on the S&P 500 and DOW to suggest that a sharp move is in store for a few days this week. I talked about this in a Friday blog post.

In this podcast I talked with Carmine Savastano, the author of the new book Human Time Bomb: The Violence Within Our Nature, about the coronavirus. We talked about the economic and political fallout and how this may run its course with a second wave in the Fall. However, there is some good news for now. This first wave may be at a peak.

You can see the stats for yourself with this link:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Business Insider on potential wave scenarios:

https://www.businessinsider.com/second-wave-of-coronavirus-infections-may-peak-in-fall-2020-5

How on woman got the virus despite doing everything she could not to get it:

https://www.martinsvillebulletin.com/news/local/life-in-quarantine-patrick-county-woman-wore-her-mask-and-gloves-kept-her-distance-/article_7f45195a-938f-555a-aa85-c603ae2350c9.html

More than half of cases in NY are now people staying in their home as much as they can:

https://patch.com/new-york/new-york-city/ny-sees-painfully-slow-decline-coronavirus-crisis-cuomo?fbclid=IwAR1jd5k-mLB_ucIkqim63kWS_mSSn3l0DMyrDjsQLCOt0P8hfrhdUW8e4Xc

To grab Carmine’s book Human Time Bomb go here:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1734139315

