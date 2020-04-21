This Monday the price of crude oil in the US fell over 43%. Energy stocks and airline stocks crashed in March and are now attracting traders trying to catch a bottom in these key stock market sectors. Is it time to buy?

Really whether you trade crashes in stocks like this depends on what type of trading you do. Buying for a jump in and out trade is popular and requires a game plan to succeed at, but it is likely going to be sometime before these areas of the stock market go up in a sustainable bull market trend. There are other spots in the market better for that.

Gold, silver, and mining stocks are the place to be in my view. For more on my top stock pick for April Aftermath Silver go here.

-Mike