Behavioral Health Assessment Workgroup Comes to Rockingham County, North Carolina

In an effort to better understand our behavioral health needs, Crescendo Consulting Group is coming to Rockingham County thanks to the funding of eight local health agencies.

Wentworth, NC (April 25, 2023) – Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with eight local health agencies, has agreed to help financially in a Behavioral Health Funding Collaboration to maximize the efforts of the recently contracted behavioral health consulting firm, Crescendo.



The County’s Department of Health and Human Services alongside Reidsville Area Foundation, Sandhills Center, Cone Health, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Rockingham County Primary Care Initiative, Compassion Health Care and Brightview Rehabilitation Services have agreed to collectively give $115,000 now that they have partnered with the qualified consulting group based in Maine.



“Crescendo Consulting Group is honored to be selected to work with Rockingham County on this important project,” A representative stated following a in late March meeting. “There is a mental health crisis in America, and we look forward to working with the County and its community partners to identify system gaps and how to develop a behavioral health system in Rockingham County that serves its most vulnerable residents.”



The local agencies sought a more comprehensive, collaborative, and effective way to better the behavioral health system within the County. After receiving proposals from 13 groups, a volunteer committee reviewed them following a standard scoring rubric. The committee took a vote and passed the consideration to County Manager, Lance Metzler. Director of Public Health Trey Wright then presented the Crescendo Consulting Group’s $115,000 project bid to the County Board of Commissioners where it was unanimously approved.



“We know there are gaps between our residents and behavioral health services. We know we have to narrow that gap as the need continuously grows,” County Manager Lance Metzler stated. “We are confident in Crescendo’s ability to better comprehend the need we face here in Rockingham County. Once we understand the scope of the issue, we can begin to help.”



Crescendo has extensive experience in behavioral health community assessments. They employ an effective, data-founded methodology and have a wealth of expertise focused on consumer engagement, statistical analysis, marketing research, qualitative and quantitative research, communications and project management.



Director of Public Health, Trey Wright said “understanding the type of services offered in Rockingham County, the quality of those services & what services we are lacking are vital to enable all county resident to live their lives to the fullest and healthiest means possible.”



The funding collaborative emerged from discussions that began in the fall of 2022 with a newly established Behavioral Health Assessment workgroup coordinated by Reidsville Area Foundation, comprising of 36 individuals across 21 local organizations. The meetings demonstrated overwhelming agreement that an assessment was needed to fully understand the county’s need. Thus, beginning a collective continuum of care framework.



Crescendo will plan to meet with the workgroup, as well as other community agencies and individuals, during the first stage of the planning process. Beyond the scope of the consultant work, the workgroup intends to continue meetings, at least quarterly to share information and updates.



“The scale and complexity of the county’s behavioral health system is much bigger than any one organization. Reidsville Area Foundation appreciates the County’s leadership in this effort, and values each organization within both the funding collaborative and workgroup,” stated Dawn Charaba, Reidsville Area Foundation Executive Director, “All of us have a role to play in creating a more comprehensive, collaborative, and effective health system.”

