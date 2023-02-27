Rockingham County Fire Marshal Anthony Crowder Retires

“I got in at a young age and I worked with a lot of great people who turned into even better mentors. At the end of the day, If I could do it again… I wouldn’t think twice.”

Wentworth, NC February 27, 2023 – Rockingham County would like to congratulate Anthony Crowder on his many years of service and retirement following his time as County Fire Marshal. From a young age, Crowder knew he wanted to serve as a fireman. He may be officially retiring at the age of 50, but Crowder says he is not done serving Rockingham County.



Anthony Crowder began his fire career before he graduated high school; serving as a junior fireman at the age of 16 for the Ruffin Volunteer Fire Department. He earned his Emergency Medical Technician certificate in 1990 and graduated from Rockingham County High in 1991. Before starting with the county, Crowder continued his education by receiving numerous certifications.



In 1993, Anthony Crowder began working on a Rockingham County EMS truck and towards his Paramedic credential which he received a year later. With his goal of working for a fire station full time, in 1997, Crowder began with Reidsville Fire where he stayed until 2020 when he accepted his final professional role of Fire Marshal for the county.



During those 23 years, Anthony Crowder held numerous part-time fire positions and volunteered at local departments. He spent the majority of his volunteer years at Yanceyville Road Fire Department and worked part-time for Summerfield, Eden and Wentworth Fire departments.



“I got in at a young age and I worked with a lot of great people who turned into even better mentors,” Crowder said, “At the end of the day, If I could do it again… I wouldn’t think twice. I would do it all over again”



Crowder explained he has seen and done a lot over his career including delivered four babies, one of which being his youngest son Daniel. Crowder remembers clocking in and being in the kitchen of Reidsville’s Station Two when the news broke about the September 11th attacks.



Anthony Crowder has been married to his wife, Tracy, for 24 years. The two have raised 3 children: Hayley, Christian and Daniel. Crowder said “I’ll still work, part-time. The pace will change but the work will still keep me busy.”



Anthony Crowder’s last official day is February 28th, 2023. Rockingham County Government wishes him well in this new adventure. For more on the current Fire Marshal, please visit our webpage.

