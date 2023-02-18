New Local News Website For Southside Virginia And Piedmont NC Launches – Mike Swanson

For the past two years I have been publishing some local news articles on this website. I just launched in beta test mode a new website called TheNewsRoomSyndicate.com to focus on local news. My plan is to do that content on that site instead of this one to build more narrowly focused audience channels. That site has just launched and is in early development, focusing on local news in the Southside Virginia and Piedmont, NC regions. More changes will come to WallStreetWindow in the coming months.