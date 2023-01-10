Racial Lunatic Letter Sent To Man In Danville, Virginia (Information Wanted With Reward) – Mike Swanson

Racial Lunatic Letter Sent To Man In Danville, Virginia (Information Wanted With...

If you live in Danville, Virginia then you probably know who Clarence Lipford is. While he works in Washington DC, he also is a master chef who often sells his own special seasonings at downtown Danville, at the farmers market and elsewhere. Well, he got a lunatic racist letter in the mail and information is now wanted.

Here is the letter.

Here is the envelope that the letter came in.

Mr. Lipford has contacted the police and at least one federal agency about this letter.

He has put out a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who sent it.

If you have any information about it or who may have sent it you can contact him at Cipford@icloud.com.

